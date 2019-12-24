Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:GHII) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.5333 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.
GHII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.59. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,578. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.96. Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $29.06.
About Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF
Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.