First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $25.39 and last traded at $25.37, with a volume of 1017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.25.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.17%.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLIC. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,828.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in First of Long Island by 1,428.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 237,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,317 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 129,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 17,824 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of First of Long Island by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 59,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Read More: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.