Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:HOLI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.35.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.70 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 105,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 49,040 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 230.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 19.4% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 489,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,427,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4,860.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HOLI traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $16.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.38. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.59 and a 12 month high of $24.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $123.23 million for the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 22.90%. On average, research analysts expect that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation and control technologies and products in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS-NMS DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

