Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3789 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $53.41. The stock had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,950. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $54.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.27.

