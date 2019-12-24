Zacks: Brokerages Set $13.38 Price Target for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG)

Shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $13.38 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.22 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) an industry rank of 93 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE:BRG traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.36. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 190.80, a quick ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

