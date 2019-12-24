$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Utah Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Peoples Utah Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Utah Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Peoples Utah Bancorp.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.45 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Utah Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $101,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wolfgang T. N. Muelleck sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $35,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,387. Insiders own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the second quarter worth $69,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp in the first quarter worth $80,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 141.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $221,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.83. 394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,085. The stock has a market cap of $579.82 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.68. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.18 and a 52-week high of $33.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.70 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

