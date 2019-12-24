Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:IDMO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $27.88. 73 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $27.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53.

Dividend History for Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

