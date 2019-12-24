Zacks: Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $9.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Jerash Holdings (US) an industry rank of 79 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JRSH. ValuEngine upgraded Jerash Holdings (US) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NASDAQ:JRSH remained flat at $$6.01 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Jerash Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.77 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.35 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.02 million. Research analysts predict that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jerash Holdings (US) stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,919 shares during the quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of Jerash Holdings (US) worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

