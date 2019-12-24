Brokerages Set $11.00 Price Target for Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B)

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $11.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.23 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Crawford & Company an industry rank of 102 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

CRD.B has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of NYSE CRD.B traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crawford & Company has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $545.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $254.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. Equities analysts forecast that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

