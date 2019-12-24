Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU) declared a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.188 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Shares of BATS:OVLU remained flat at $$29.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.45.

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF (BATS:OVLU)

