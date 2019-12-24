Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2287 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of USEQ stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

