Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.2287 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of USEQ stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $30.25. The company had a trading volume of 458 shares. Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Dividend History for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF (BATS:USEQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Plans Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share
Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share
Invesco Russell 1000 Enhanced Equal Weight ETF Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cineworld Group
Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cineworld Group
3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0228
3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0228
XGOX Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week
XGOX Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week
Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million
Humanscape Reaches Market Cap of $2.80 Million


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report