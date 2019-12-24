Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cineworld Group (CINE)

Cineworld Group (LON: CINE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/17/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/16/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/12/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 325 ($4.28). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 325 ($4.28) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 345 ($4.54).

12/9/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/4/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/4/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 280 ($3.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/3/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/29/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 400 ($5.26).

11/26/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 380 ($5.00) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/22/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a GBX 445 ($5.85) price target on the stock.

11/19/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 355 ($4.67) price target on the stock.

11/18/2019 – Cineworld Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 315 ($4.14) to GBX 295 ($3.88). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Cineworld Group is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 315 ($4.14) price target on the stock.

11/12/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/6/2019 – Cineworld Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of CINE traded up GBX 3.10 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 222.10 ($2.92). 1,282,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,490,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 211.39 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 233.84. Cineworld Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 190.70 ($2.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.16.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.85%.

In related news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, with a total value of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

