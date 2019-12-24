3DCoin Price Reaches $0.0228 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 219.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, 3DCoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a market cap of $1.58 million and $949.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0228 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 42.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,527,894 coins and its circulating supply is 69,238,200 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

