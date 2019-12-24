Argentum (ARG) Price Down 32.8% This Week

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. One Argentum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded 32.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded down 43.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum (CRYPTO:ARG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. The official message board for Argentum is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg . The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Argentum is www.argentum.io . Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ARGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.