Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Achieves $643.32 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Chainlink token can currently be bought for $1.84 or 0.00025142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Gate.io, COSS and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $643.32 million and $137.92 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00183212 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.01178820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000613 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00118776 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About Chainlink

Chainlink’s launch date was September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract

Buying and Selling Chainlink

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, Radar Relay, Mercatox, COSS, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinbase, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

