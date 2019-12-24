Everus Price Tops $0.0141 on Top Exchanges (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 47.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. In the last week, Everus has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Everus coin can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $24.68 and $5.60. Everus has a total market capitalization of $6.43 million and approximately $597.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $452.98 or 0.06196043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000479 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00029405 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00001263 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00023049 BTC.

Everus Profile

Everus (EVR) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 456,919,134 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $18.94, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $13.77, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $5.60, $51.55 and $33.94. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

