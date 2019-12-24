ZPER Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,956.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 24th. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $739,296.00 and $5,956.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZPER has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZPER token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid, Bit-Z and Coinsuper.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007628 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00049317 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00328456 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013680 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003758 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000098 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009982 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Allbit, BitForex, HitBTC, Coinsuper and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

