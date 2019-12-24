Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of GNK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.79. 3,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.02. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $449.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.38%.

In related news, Director Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $20,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 100.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

