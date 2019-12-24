BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BT Group (LON:BTA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 255.57 ($3.36).

BTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a report on Friday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.16) price target on shares of BT Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of BT Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 169 ($2.22) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.62 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

About BT Group

