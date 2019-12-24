First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.58. 7,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $69.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 11.87%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.95%.

In related news, Director Dennis A. Wicker sold 11,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $450,801.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Phillips sold 763 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $30,901.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,521 shares of company stock worth $520,953. 2.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 16.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of First Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.