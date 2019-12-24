Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WPRT. ValuEngine lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 0.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,168,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 15.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 632,885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,622,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 255,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. 3,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,021. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.