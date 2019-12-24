STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STEP Energy Services Ltd (TSE:STEP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.66.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.20 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$1.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of STEP Energy Services in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of TSE STEP traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.36. 57,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,383. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.47. STEP Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$0.86 and a 52 week high of C$2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.50.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing and fracturing solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. The company applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

