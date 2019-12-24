Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TPTX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,303. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 132,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,355 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,140,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,643,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

