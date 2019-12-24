Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPTX shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of TPTX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.29. 3,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,303. The company has a quick ratio of 36.64, a current ratio of 36.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.24. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $2,914,914.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 132,110 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,355 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $8,140,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $9,643,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Analyst Recommendations for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
BT Group Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
BT Group Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages
First Bancorp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
First Bancorp Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Westport Fuel Systems Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Westport Fuel Systems Inc Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
STEP Energy Services Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
STEP Energy Services Ltd Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Turning Point Therapeutics Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Turning Point Therapeutics Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report