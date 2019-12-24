Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADMP shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMP. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,687 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 14,312 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 61,711 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,791,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 77,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 757,124 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 495,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

ADMP stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 766,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.31. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $3.29.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.00% and a negative net margin of 175.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

