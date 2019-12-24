UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBSFY. Barclays downgraded UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS UBSFY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,210. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.21. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.42.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.