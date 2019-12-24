Zacks Investment Research Lowers SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) to Hold

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.63. 5,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $20.33. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.72.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 10.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,444 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

