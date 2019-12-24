Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SA. ValuEngine lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Seabridge Gold from $25.40 to $25.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Shares of NYSE SA traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.48. 3,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,609. Seabridge Gold has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $16.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.73 million, a P/E ratio of -51.69 and a beta of -0.15.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 457,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 179,864 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $36,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold during the third quarter worth $134,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 56,460.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 32.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 156,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the period. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

