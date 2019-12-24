Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) Announces $0.23 — Dividend

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:IMFD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

