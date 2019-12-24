Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) Announces $0.23 — Dividend

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.2324 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

NYSEARCA:IMFD traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares. Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $25.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68.

Recommended Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Dividend History for Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IMFD)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers SANDVIK AB/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers SANDVIK AB/ADR to Hold
Seabridge Gold Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Seabridge Gold Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Announces $0.23 — Dividend
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Announces $0.23 — Dividend
Invesco Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share
Invesco Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share
Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12
Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report