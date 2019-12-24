Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Invesco Strategic US ETF (NYSEARCA:IUS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1318 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Strategic US ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.11.

Shares of NYSEARCA IUS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.69. 14,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,082. Invesco Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74.

