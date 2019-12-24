Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:ISDS) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF has a 12 month low of $20.49 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

