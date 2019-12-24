Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share

Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF (BATS:PBSM) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1445 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

PBSM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.80. Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $27.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.95.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.