Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.3647 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Shares of NYSEARCA PSP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,876. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $13.00.
Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Company Profile
