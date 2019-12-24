Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.771 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.

CUT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 2,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,687. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

