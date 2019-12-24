Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Raises Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.771 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.50.
CUT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.91. 2,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,687. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.
Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Company Profile
