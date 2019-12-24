Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0643 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,985. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.00.

Dividend History for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

