Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1356 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.81. 30,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,570. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.94 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.57.

Dividend History for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW)

