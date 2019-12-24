Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:LDRI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0546 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDRI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27. Invesco LadderRite 0-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.75.

