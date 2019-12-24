Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0696 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.13. 746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,462. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 52 week low of $24.93 and a 52 week high of $26.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19.

