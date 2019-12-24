Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 35,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,356. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Dividend History for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers SANDVIK AB/ADR to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Lowers SANDVIK AB/ADR to Hold
Seabridge Gold Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Seabridge Gold Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Announces $0.23 — Dividend
Invesco Multi-Factor Defensive Core Fixed Income ETF Announces $0.23 — Dividend
Invesco Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share
Invesco Strategic US ETF Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share
Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12
Invesco Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.12
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share
Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend to $0.14 Per Share


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report