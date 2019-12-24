Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1045 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA:PGHY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.78. 35,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,356. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98.

