Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:KBWP)

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.3966 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. 131,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,924. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.33. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 1-year low of $52.89 and a 1-year high of $74.19.

