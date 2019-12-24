Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.97

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.97 and last traded at $51.85, with a volume of 10383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Destinations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.88.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 87.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other Wyndham Destinations news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 842,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,994,667.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 713 shares of Wyndham Destinations stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $35,400.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 29.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 28.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wyndham Destinations by 67.7% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Wyndham Destinations in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

