Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.73

Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.73, with a volume of 1128 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $343.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLBD. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 18,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Blue Bird by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Bird Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

