Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 52-Week High at $35.51

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.51 and last traded at $35.33, with a volume of 2878 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Dougherty & Co lifted their price target on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Get Model N alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -81.56 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.28.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Model N Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Model N by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Model N by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Model N (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.