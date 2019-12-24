Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.84

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $16.98, with a volume of 4536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.03.

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 price target on Tilray and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Tilray from $72.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Tilray in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.69 and a beta of 4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The company had revenue of $51.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 411.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 31,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $607,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,805,444.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 152.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Tilray by 4,164.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

