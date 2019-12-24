ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Hits New 1-Year Low at $20.10

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.16, with a volume of 148678 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 65.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after buying an additional 37,950 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 127,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 28,202 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $2,676,000.

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

