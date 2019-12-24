Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Hits New 12-Month High at $131.29

Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $131.29 and last traded at $130.99, with a volume of 630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.70.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.89.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCH. Creative Planning raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 20,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

