iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.35

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.35 and last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 11726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 467.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,217,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.