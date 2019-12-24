iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Hits New 1-Year High at $193.35

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $193.35 and last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 11726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.95.
The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.16 and its 200-day moving average is $182.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $1.1915 per share. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IVW)
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.