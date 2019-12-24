Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.29

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 31011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.
The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.
Gold Fields Company Profile (NYSE:GFI)
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.
