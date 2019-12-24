Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.29

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 31011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine cut Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Gold Fields from $6.20 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.71 and a beta of -1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gold Fields by 49.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,738,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,477,875 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 44.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 37,922,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,705,956 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $30,828,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 29,542.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,130,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 4,116,151 shares in the last quarter. 42.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

