Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.85

Navigator Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NVGS) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 24583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NVGS. TheStreet upgraded Navigator from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $734.16 million, a PE ratio of -277.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.66.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. Navigator had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.13 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navigator Holdings Ltd will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,694,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $15,863,000 after purchasing an additional 82,430 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 1,369,353 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,817,000 after acquiring an additional 94,399 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,335,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 377,654 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 699,871 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 167,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 333,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Navigator Company Profile (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

