MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.66

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.66, with a volume of 9942 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

MTSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up from $22.50) on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 1.87.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.16 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company’s revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,171.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $934,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 74.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.