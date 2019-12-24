MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.03

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $36.93, with a volume of 18373 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOFG. ValuEngine cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.72. The company has a market cap of $591.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.07). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $51.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.20 million. Analysts anticipate that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.89%.

In related news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,731 shares in the company, valued at $86,763.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 721.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.